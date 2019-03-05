Buhari sends envoy to Guinea Bissau ahead of elections

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, as special envoy to Guinea Bissau ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections in the country.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Sarah Sanda, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the minister was accompanied by the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Brou.

According to Ms Sanda, Mr Onyeama who was also in company with the representative of the Chairman, ECOWAS Mediation Committee on Guinea Bissau, President Alpha Conde of Guinea Conakry, met with key stakeholders, including President Jose Vaz.

She said that while receiving the special envoy, Mr Vaz handed over a letter for onward delivery to Mr Buhari, congratulating him on his re-election.

Ekenne Campaign AD

The visit by the ECOWAS team is the 5th so far led by Mr Onyeama as a special envoy of ECOWAS Chairman, President Buhari, to engage stakeholders in the country which has been engulfed in a long drawn political crisis.

She quoted Mr Onyeama as explaining after a meeting with Prime Minister Aristedes Gomes that the issues surrounding the blank electoral roll in some areas had been resolved.

Mr Onyeama said that although the elections had been postponed before, ECOWAS Chairman was determined to ensure that all obstacles towards free, fair and credible elections in Guinea Bissau were removed.

“We are sent as Special Envoy of President Muhammadu Buhari who, as you know, is the current Chair of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Okowa Campaign AD

“We are here again to find out the situation with regards to the elections. We are happy we met with the President, Prime Minister and Chairman of the electoral commission.

“We were able to see and learn first-hand, the fantastic progress made towards holding the legislative elections on Sunday, March 10. All the technical aspects are fully in order.

“The voters’ electoral roll is now complete; all the 761,000 or so voters are on a roll; the security situation is good.

“The political situation with all the parties is excellent; everybody is fully on board, so it is very heart-warming,” he said.

The minister congratulated the president, prime minister, all the political parties and all stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, for the excellent work that had been done.

He said: “the president has just assured us that come Sunday, March 10, the elections will take place.

“This will be the first peaceful elections in Guinea Bissau for many, many years so that it will be a watershed – a decisive moment in the history of Guinea Bissau.”

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.