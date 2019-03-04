Election Allowance: Why some NSCDC personnel received less – Official

Related News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has explained the discrepancy experienced by some of its personnel in the payment of their N15,000 allowance during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

A Deputy Commandant of the corps and Media Assistant to the Commandant-General, Soji Alabi, in a statement issued on Monday afternoon also responded to the allegation of poor treatment of its personnel during the poll.

He described it as “an attempt by some sponsored agents to whittle down the achievements of the corps.”

Mr Alabi explained that all the personnel drafted to the field during the election were paid N15,000 each few hours before the commencement of the poll on Saturday, February 23.

He said those who received less ”had their loans taken from Access Bank deducted from their allowances”.

The statement reads: “Before the commencement of the election, the Commandant General of the Corps – Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, informed the personnel deployed for the monitoring of the elections that N15, 000.00 would be paid to every officer and men that participated in the election monitoring across board, and the money was paid few hours before the elections.

“However, some of the personnel received less than the N15, 000.00. The discrepancy came as a result of the Access Bank Pay Day Loan earlier collected by the majority of the personnel which was deducted by the bank as soon as the money entered their accounts, even though some of them claimed ignorant of the loan. The Commandant General has also asked those paid lesser than the N15,000 without collecting loans from the bank to come up with proofs.”

He said as soon as evidence is provided by the affected personnel complaining, ”their money would be paid”.

“Additionally, the CG provided food for every member of the Corps in every polling units across the 36 states including the FCT during the exercise as a way of boosting their morale. It is on record that the professional conducts of the Corps’ personnel during the elections were applauded by all the stakeholders in election monitoring, Civil Society Organisations, Foreign and Local Observers as well as other sister agencies,” he said.