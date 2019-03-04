JUST IN: PDP holds emergency caucus meeting

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled an emergency expanded caucus meeting on Monday.

The meeting, scheduled for 12 noon, was yet to commence by 1p.m.

The meeting is expected to be centered on the party’s decision to seek redress in court over the outcome of the presidential election.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, rejected the result of the poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election.

Mr Buhari, according to the electoral body, scored 15,191,847 votes while Mr Abubakar garnered 11,262,978 votes to finish as runner-up.

More details of the meeting will be made available shortly.

