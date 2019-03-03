After El-Classico, man goes berserk, stabs friend to death

Related News

A man on Saturday stabbed his friend to death and injured one other while arguing about a concluded football match.

The incident happened at Yakassai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area of the Kano State.

The El-Classico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona ended 1-O in favour of the latter on Saturday night. Just as an intense rivalry exists between the two Spanish teams, so does it sometimes exist among their supporters in Kano and other parts of Nigeria.

After the match, an argument ensued between Salisu Mohammad and his friend, Mujitapha Musa, about the game. Details of the argument were not available as at the time of this report.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, told journalists that during the argument, Mr Mohammad stabbed his friend with a knife and another person on the knee.

Mr Haruna said Mr Musa was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano and was pronounced dead by a doctor. The other victim is responding to treatment at the same hospital.

The police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested with the knife. The suspect will be charged to court after the completion of investigation, he said.