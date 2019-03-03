Presidential Amnesty Fraud: EFCC secures final forfeiture of N732.85 million

Related News

Justice James Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday granted the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking the final forfeiture of N732.85 million to the federal government.

The forfeiture includes a plot of land situated at Katsina Road by Ogbomosho Road, Kaduna North Local Government, worth N190 million, all believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The EFCC was able to secure the final forfeiture, following the usage of non-conviction based forfeiture proceedings.

The forfeited sum of N732.85 million was allegedly stolen from the Presidential Amnesty Programme Office by 17 respondents to the suit.

The 17 respondents to the suit include Paul Tarela Boroh, Hanafi Musa Moriki, Allotey Asari Edem, Joshua Ebiemeyefa.

Others are D. Wokoma, Bernard Ochoche, Cecilia Adebisi, Omofuma Faith, Olusegun Opeyemi Okungbure, Beggi Erepatei, Matti Abdul, Stella Nnamatti, Theresa Okoro, Chika Nsirim, Omonyemen Osunbor, Musa Odiringa, and Ode Martins Olajide

Justice Tsoho had granted an interim forfeiture order on November 16, 2018, following the ex-parte application filed by the lawyer to the EFCC, Bar Abbah Mohammed.

Investigations by the EFCC had uncovered the various sums of N124,000,000; N320,000,000; N68,768,916; N1,900,000; N5,125,000; N3,000,000; N28,595,755; N6,137,000; N40,000,000; N46,800,000; N16,315,000; N2,547,800; N3,900,000; N8,234,650; N6,800,000; N2,651,000, and N1,970,750 traced to the respondents, respectively.

The ex-parte motion was brought before the court, pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006, and Section 44(2)(B)(K) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), seeking for an order of interim forfeiture of the said sum and property.

Justice Tsoho had earlier granted interim forfeiture of the said N732.85 million, and ordered the EFCC to advertise the order in the newspapers for any interested party to show cause within 14 days on why the money should not be forfeited to the government.

Following successful prosecution, the judge consequently ordered that the monies and property be permanently forfeited to the federal government.