El Clasico (LIVE UPDATES): Real Madrid seek revenge against Barcelona

Just three days after locking horns at the Bernabeu in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, Real Madrid and Barcelona are set for another feisty tie, this time in La Liga.
Barca recorded a 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night to book their spot in yet another Copa del Rey final and will be looking to pour more misery on their bitter rivals in Saturday’s El Clasico.
According to the AS statistics, Sergio Ramos will equal the record for most appearances in the Clasico tonight.
Whether he would lead his team to victory is yet to be seen.
This is the 241st Clasico. Madrid lead the head-to-head 95 wins to Barca’s 94, with the remaining 51 fixtures finishing in stalemates.
That said, Madrid have won just one of the last eight league Clasicos, while they have not beaten Barca on home soil in Spain’s top flight since a 3-1 home success in October 2014.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live ppdates.
Kickoff is 8:45pm
Real Madrid team news
Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Reguilon; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Bale, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Subs: Navas, Marcelo, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos.
Barcelona team news
Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.
Subs: Cillessen, Umtiti, Semedo, Vidal, Alena, Coutinho, Malcom.
LIVE UPDATE
Barcelona kick off tonight’s El Clasico!
Yellow card Sergio Busquets gets the first book as Real Madrid win a free kick in a dangerous area
Bale curls it over the wall… over the bar and into the crowd.. Barcelona catch their breath
Chance for Barcelona but Phillipe Courtois rushes out to force a corner
Real Madrid win a free kick and they take it quick
Benzema tries a shot but it has gone wide
Gareth Bale and Kroos position themselves as Real Madrid win another free kick
Suarez shot! Phillipe Courtois with a fantastic save
Lionel Messi comes close .. a delicate chip from the Argentine narrowly misses the target
Good move by Real Madrid… Final shot from Modric but the Barcelona do well to defend…… Still goalless after 23 minutes
GOALLLL!!! Ivan Rakitic gives Barcelona the lead
Real Madrid find themselves on the back foot here
Real Madrid fighting for a quick equaliser.. Vinicus with a volley but his effort blokced
Carvajal win a corner as Real Madrid continue to press for an equaliser
Krooss set to take the task as Real Madrid win a free kick on the edge of Barcelona box
Interception by Ramos denies Lionel Messi the needed contact
Barcelona have a free kick
Courtois makes a big save as Suarez strikes a low shot
Free kick for Barcelona but Messi blasts it wide
Ball possesion : Real Madrid 46%- Barcelona 54%
Glancing header from Modric goes just over the bar
Hot exchange between Ramos and Messi
Half Time Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona