El Clasico (LIVE UPDATES): Real Madrid seek revenge against Barcelona

Related News

Just three days after locking horns at the Bernabeu in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, Real Madrid and Barcelona are set for another feisty tie, this time in La Liga.

Barca recorded a 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night to book their spot in yet another Copa del Rey final and will be looking to pour more misery on their bitter rivals in Saturday’s El Clasico.

According to the AS statistics, Sergio Ramos will equal the record for most appearances in the Clasico tonight.

Whether he would lead his team to victory is yet to be seen.

This is the 241st Clasico. Madrid lead the head-to-head 95 wins to Barca’s 94, with the remaining 51 fixtures finishing in stalemates.

That said, Madrid have won just one of the last eight league Clasicos, while they have not beaten Barca on home soil in Spain’s top flight since a 3-1 home success in October 2014.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live ppdates.

Kickoff is 8:45pm

Real Madrid team news

Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Reguilon; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Bale, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Navas, Marcelo, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos.

Barcelona team news

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.

Subs: Cillessen, Umtiti, Semedo, Vidal, Alena, Coutinho, Malcom.

LIVE UPDATE

Barcelona kick off tonight’s El Clasico!

Yellow card Sergio Busquets gets the first book as Real Madrid win a free kick in a dangerous area

Bale curls it over the wall… over the bar and into the crowd.. Barcelona catch their breath

Chance for Barcelona but Phillipe Courtois rushes out to force a corner

Real Madrid win a free kick and they take it quick

Benzema tries a shot but it has gone wide

Benzema tries a shot but it has gone wide

Gareth Bale and Kroos position themselves as Real Madrid win another free kick

Suarez shot! Phillipe Courtois with a fantastic save

Lionel Messi comes close .. a delicate chip from the Argentine narrowly misses the target

Good move by Real Madrid… Final shot from Modric but the Barcelona do well to defend…… Still goalless after 23 minutes

GOALLLL!!! Ivan Rakitic gives Barcelona the lead

Real Madrid find themselves on the back foot here

Real Madrid fighting for a quick equaliser.. Vinicus with a volley but his effort blokced

Carvajal win a corner as Real Madrid continue to press for an equaliser

Krooss set to take the task as Real Madrid win a free kick on the edge of Barcelona box

Interception by Ramos denies Lionel Messi the needed contact

Barcelona have a free kick

Courtois makes a big save as Suarez strikes a low shot

Free kick for Barcelona but Messi blasts it wide

Ball possesion : Real Madrid 46%- Barcelona 54%

Glancing header from Modric goes just over the bar

Hot exchange between Ramos and Messi

Glancing header from Modric goes just over the bar

Hot exchange between Ramos and Messi

Half Time Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona