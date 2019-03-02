Alao-Akala’s son reinstated as council boss hours after father joined APC

Alao Akala
Adebayo Alao-Akala

Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, the son of the former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has been reinstated as the chairman of Ogbomosho North local government area hours after his father formed an alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The elder Alao-Akala had announced his decision to dump his ambition for the APC candidate, Adebayo Adelabu ahead of the March 9th election.

Olamijuwonlo was suspended by four councillors in the council over alleged anti-party activities in February.

The ruling party in the state, the APC, also claimed it suspended Mr Alao-Akala’s son because he had dumped the party.

But barely 12 hours after his father decided to form an alliance with the APC and its candidate to work together in the election, the suspended chairman has been reinstated.

His reinstatement by the state government under the leadership of Abiola Ajimobi, the governor, was contained in a letter obtained by PREMIUM TIMES Saturday afternoon.

In the letter signed on behalf of the state government by the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Oyo State, Bimbo Kolade, Olamijuwonlo is expected to resume office on March 4.

