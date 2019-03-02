NSCIA congratulates Buhari, cautions him against ‘hypocritical do-gooders’

Related News

The umbrella organisation for Muslims in Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his reelection, describing it as a reward for his good character and transparent honesty.

The organisation therefore, advised the President to continue to be focused, fair, and firm in his administration’s efforts to reposition the country for good.

In a statement by the chairperson of its media committe, Femi Abbas, the organisation said it would continue to pray for the President’s success, saying his success “is unequivocally the collective glory of all sincere lovers of God irrespective of their religious or ethnic persuasion.”

The statement reads; “In appreciation of the Almighty Allah for His boundless favours on Nigeria through Your Excellency and acknowledgement of His honour in making your re-election a success, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, congratulates you on your electoral victory and wishes you another successful tenure as President of our beloved country.

“As Your Excellency is aware, you are a pride not only to us as an Ummah but also the entire black race by virtue of your unique personality and immense qualities which have endeared you to millions of minds, including those of us in the Council and our affiliate bodies. It is a sign of walaayah (friendship) with Allah that a person’s love is planted in the hearts of people.

“You are a refreshing source of inspiration to many people all over the world as a symbol of unimpeachable character, transparent honesty, unimpregnable integrity and unassailable righteousness. As Allah says in the Glorious Qu’ran, “is there any reward for good other than good?” (Q55:66), Nigerians in their overwhelming majority have rewarded Your Excellency’s goodness with a vote of confidence in you through the last February 23 presidential election.”

The statement also enjoined the President to be wary of those it described as “hypocritical do-gooders contriving a non-existent tension for relevance when indeed by their partisan pre-election activities, they cannot genuinely lay claim to neutrality and sincerity.”

“We have no doubt that you are aware that leadership is a trust and that as Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, every shepherd (leader) will be asked about his flock (followers); yet, we must enjoin you to continue to do your best in the interest of the country.

“We urge you to continue to be fair and firm in leading Nigeria to where she deserves, despite the unfounded blackmail and character assassination by those whose pre-occupation is to eliminate Muslims and Islam from the public space in order to continue to use religion to exploit and extort gullible individuals. We urge you to be wary of hypocritical do-gooders contriving a non-existent tension for relevance when indeed by their partisan pre-election activities, they cannot genuinely lay claim to neutrality and sincerity.

“Our prayer is that the Almighty Allah continue to grant you good health, long life and divine wisdom to steer the ship of Nigeria to the shore of greatness in peace, development, security and decorum. We also beseech Him to continue to guide and guard you in the discharge of your onerous duties so that you will remain a pre-eminent role model that you are for all incorruptible persons,” the NSCIA said.