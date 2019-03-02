NOUN matriculates 17,000 students for 2019 academic session

NOUN Headquarters

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), on Saturday matriculated no fewer than 17,000 new students for the 2019 Academic Session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, disclosed this during the matriculation ceremony at the institution’s headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Adamu who was represented by the Center Director, National Union of Road Transport Workers Special Study Center, Prof. Ibikunle Tijani, urged the students to conduct themselves properly throughout their studies.

He said the exercise was part of the 18th matriculation ceremony which took place at the 78 study centres of NOUN across the country.

“NOUN is not a regular university, as a result, desist from all the anomalies, like cultism, sexual harassment by lecturers that exist in conventional universities.

Ekenne Campaign AD

“I want to meet you in the next four years, during your graduation, full of knowledge and ready to take on the world as a result of your studentship in NOUN.

“We have established a Directorate of Learning Content Management System charged with bridging the Gap between you and your lecturers wherever they may be.

“Initially what was missing was negotiation, we have made contact and with the amended act, negotiation with NYSC and Council on Legal Education will start soon,’’ he said.

He explained that since the last matriculation in 2018, the institution had put in place, a number of adequate measures that will ease learning in NOUN.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Adamu equally said that the institution had strengthened the students entrepreneurship training aimed at empowering students’ creativity and capabilities.

Speaking on behalf of other matriculated students, Sintiki Mathey of Political Science Department, promised that they would work hard and obey the rules of the institution throughout their studies. (NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.