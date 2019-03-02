Elections: We acted professionally – Nigerian Army

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official webpage of the Nigerian Army]
The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its activities in the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly polls were within the ambit of the law and rules of engagement.

Reacting to allegations of partisanship, coercion and shooting of voters in some states across the country during the elections, the army said soldiers deployed on election duty were professional and proactive in their conduct.

According to the spokesman of the army, Sagir Musa, “we acted within the requirements of the law, rules of engagement and code of conduct”.

During the elections, there were widespread allegations of partisanship and attacks on Nigerians by soldiers.

Electoral officers in some states, including Rivers, Lagos and Delta, accused the military of interfering in the elections.

The soldiers were fingered in shootings that resulted in deaths of many people, and other unwholesome acts allegedly recorded in some states during the polls.

But, Mr Musa told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the army made its position clear before, during and after the elections.

“Our position stands on the verdict given by local and foreign election monitors that commended the Nigerian Army for being professional, proactive, responsive and unbiased,” the spokesman said. (NAN)

