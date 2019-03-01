Cloudy, thundery weather to prevail on Saturday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with thundery activities over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms over the central cities like Abuja, Minna, Kaduna and Ilorin in the morning.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Lokoja and Lafia axis in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 26 to 35 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with day and night temperatures of 31 to 37 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy morning and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 26 to 33 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are possibilities of rainfall activities over the south, central and few places around the northern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

