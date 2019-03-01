May, Erdogan congratulate Buhari for presidential election victory

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday received more congratulatory and goodwill messages from world leaders following his victory in the February 23 presidential election.

The Nigerian President received separate telephone calls from UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, congratulating him on his re-election and wishing the Nigerian people progress and prosperity.

Mr Buhari thanked the two leaders for their unflinching support to Nigeria and her people, pledging commitment to continue working with them to advance various areas of cooperation.

Leaders from many countries including Morocco, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Qatar had earlier congratulated the president.