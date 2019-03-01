Cyprus Women’s Cup: Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat Slovakia in seven-goal thriller

Nigeria Super Falcons
Nigeria Super Falcons

The Nigeria women national team, Super Falcons, on Friday registered their first win at the ongoing Cyprus Women’s Cup as they edged Slovakia 4-3 in their second game of the invitational tournament.

Despite surrendering their three-goal lead, the Super Falcons left it late to claim the nervy win over the Europeans on Friday

Rita Chikwelu scored twice for the Super Falcons in Friday’s seven-goal thriller at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium as the Nigeria women shook off the disappointment of their opening group defeat against Austria.

Aside from the two goals from Chikwelu, Osinachi Ohale and Anam Imo also found the back of the net to give Thomas Dennerby’s side their first win at the Cyprus Cup.

Having being battered 4-1 in their last game against Austria, the Super Falcons started brightly against Slovakia and they went in front after Chikwelu broke the deadlock just seven minutes into the game.

Ekenne Campaign AD

The lead for Nigeria was doubled by Ohale in the 28th minute before Francisca Ordega set up Chikwelu for her second and Nigeria’s third of the match seven minutes from half time.

Barely ten minutes into the second half, Nigeria were handed a penalty to increase their tally but Chikwelu fluffed the chance to complete a hat trick and score the fourth goal for her team.

The Super Falcons coach ringed some changes in his team and that proved costly as the Slovaks mounted a fightback and made it 3-3 in the 76th minute having been gifted two penalty kicks.

However, substitute Asisat Oshoala teed up substitute Anam Imo for the winner as Thomas Dennerby’s ladies condemned the unrelenting Slovaks to their second defeat of the tournament.

Okowa Campaign AD

With the hard-earned win, the Nigeria Ladies now have three points from two games and will face leaders Belgium in their last Group C match at the GSZ Stadium, Larnaca on March 4.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.