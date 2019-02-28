What the weather would look like on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with thundery activities over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted scattered thunderstorms and moderate rains over the western part of the central region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of localised thunderstorms over Lafia, Lokoja, Taraba, Benue, Mambilla Plateau and Adamawa axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of morning thundery activities over Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Zaria and Bauchi axis.

It further predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the region in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience localised thunderstorms in the morning with cloudy morning over south-west inland.

“Scattered thunderstorms are probable over the entire southern region in the afternoon and evening period, with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 21 to 28 degrees Celsius.

“There are possibilities of rainfall activities over the south, central and few places around the northern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)