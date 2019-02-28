We’re ready to defend Buhari — APC Legal Team

President Muhammadu Buhari (L) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, display their Certificate-of-Return as winners of 2019 Presidential election, presented to them by Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01780/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN
The legal directorate of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council has said it is ready to defend President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC made this announcement in a statement by its presidential campaign council on Thursday.

The statement was signed by the council’s deputy director for legal, Mamman Yusufari.

According to the council, interested parties who are not satisfied with the results of the just concluded elections are free to challenge same, following the due process of the law.

The statement said the council took the decision after its meeting on Thursday.

The meeting came after hours after the Peoples Democratic Party called a similar meeting of its legal officers for possible litigation arising from the announced results.

The PDP has rejected the results after President Muhammadu Buhari was declared winner, ahead of the PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for winning the 2019 presidential election and thanks Nigerians for their overwhelming support,” the statement said.

“We commend the presidential candidates, political parties and their support groups for their general respect for the law in the campaign activities.

“The council also commends INEC for conducting the presidential and National Assembly elections in substantial compliance with the law.

“We on our part condemn few cases of violence in some parts of the country and calls on the appropriate authorities to deal with the perpetrators in accordance with the law.

“We hereby call on interested parties who are not satisfied with the results of the elections to challenge same by following due process of the law.

“This affirms the council’s readiness to defend the resounding victory of President Muhammadu Buhari with all the legal expertise at its disposal.”

