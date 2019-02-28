We’re set for governorship, state assemblies elections – INEC

INEC CHAIRMAN, MAHMOOD YAKUBU
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has made progress for the smooth conduct of governorship and State House of Assemblies elections, on March 9.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday, said the governorship election would hold in 29 states.

He explained that governorship elections in the remaining seven states were staggered and had already been conducted off season.

“As you are aware in seven states, the governorship elections are staggered and conducted off season. We have since concluded these elections.

“There will be governorship election in 29 states and in all the states of the federation there will be state assembly elections and in the Federal Capital Territory where the area council election coincides with the general elections.

“We are also conducting elections in 68 constituencies and for six council chairmen and 52 councillors.

“So, we thought that since the RECs were here with the State Collation Officers for the Presidential election, it is important for us to meet and review the experiences of the last elections with a view to strengthening our processes towards a successful conduct of the state elections on Saturday March 9.

“We have gone very far with the arrangements for the elections, election will hold on March 9, with the election of governor for states as well as members of the state assemblies.

“To ensure the purpose of this meeting is in keeping with the tradition of the commission, once you conduct a national election, you take stock and review, so that processes and procedures are strengthened learning from the experience of previous elections before going into state elections.’’

The INEC chairman said the commission would issue a news statement on decisions taken at the closed door session of the meeting.

(NAN)

