Gov. Oyetola visits Aso Rock, declines comment on meeting with Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the meeting between the president and the governor lasted for about 30 minutes.

It was gathered that Mr Oyetola used the opportunity of the meeting to congratulate the president over his re-election for another four years in office.

Mr Oyetola, however, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

Mr Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the 2019 presidential election, had continued to receive congratulatory messages over his re-election from within and outside Nigeria.

(NAN)