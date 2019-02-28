Gov. Oyetola visits Aso Rock, declines comment on meeting with Buhari

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.
Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the meeting between the president and the governor lasted for about 30 minutes.

It was gathered that Mr Oyetola used the opportunity of the meeting to congratulate the president over his re-election for another four years in office.

Mr Oyetola, however, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

Mr Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the 2019 presidential election, had continued to receive congratulatory messages over his re-election from within and outside Nigeria.

Ekenne Campaign AD

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.