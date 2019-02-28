How Akpabio lost Senate race — Oshiomhole

Related News

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Oshiomhole, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rigged former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, out of his Senate reelection bid.

Mr Oshiomhole made this known while briefing journalist on Thursday at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

He said the APC found it interesting that the opposition was complaining about the outcome of elections in Akwa Ibom when it favoured them.

“We have a petition that we have written to INEC – how we were rigged out in Akwa Ibom state and it is interesting that it is PDP that is complaining about the outcome of election in Akwa Ibom state,” he said.

The chairman had accused Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), and its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, of

of working for PDP.

In the just concluded polls, Mr Akpabio, a former Senate minority leader who defected to the APC, lost his senatorial seat to Chris Ekpenyong.

Mr Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom, was declared winner of the election in Akwa Ibom North-West District by INEC.

Mr Akpabio has however petitioned the INEC over what he described as unfair treatment by the REC against the APC.

“How do you explain that INEC cancelled so many units not only in Akwa Ibom state, so many other states in other to be able to declare PDP candidates as winners?

“That is how Senator Akpabio was rigged out in Akwa Ibom state,” he said.