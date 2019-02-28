JAMB registers 1.8 million candidates for 2019 UTME

File photo of Students writing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Mock Examination, at Mater Dei High School Imiringi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Saturday (29/4/17).
File photo of Students writing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Mock Examination, at Mater Dei High School Imiringi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Saturday (29/4/17).

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has registered over 1.8 million candidates for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Head, Media and Information of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that registration of candidates for the all Computer Based Test (CBT) terminated on February 21.

Mr Benjamin said the registration was a huge success, adding that there were no hitches at all across the various accredited registration centres nationwide.

“We have concluded the registration and we recorded over 1.8 million candidates for the UTME this year.

Ekenne Campaign AD

“Registration closed on February 21, when we stopped the pin vending for the exercise.

“However, some candidates who had acquired the pin but were unable to register before February 21, due to one reason or the other, were allowed to do so till 12 midnight, February 25.

“The registration finally closed on February 25,” he said.

The JAMB spokesman dismissed rumours in some quarters that candidates could start printing their examination notification slip from March 2.

Okowa Campaign AD

“This is misleading and absolutely not correct. Let me sound it clearly that the board has not come up with any date for both the examination and the printing of examination notification slip for candidates.

“The board will announce the date for the 2019 UTME soon.

“As it is now, no date has been fixed yet for both the examination and the printing of examination notification slip.

“The examination slips are usually printed, two weeks to the main examination, but that is only after when the examination date has been fixed.

“There is no way anybody can print examination notification slip when the examination date, itself, has not been fixed.”

He, therefore, urged candidates and other stakeholders to remain calm, reassuring them that the board would make announcement and proper sensitisation about the date for the examination and printing of examination notification slip.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.