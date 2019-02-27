ICPC seizes 12 properties belonging to director

One of the properties seized by ICPC
One of the properties seized by ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has seized 12 landed properties belonging to a private entrepreneur and her firm.

The properties which are located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, belong to Ochuko Momoh, the Director of Blaid Construction Limited, who is under the scrutiny of the Commission in respect of an on-going investigation.

They include: two duplexes located at No. 14A, Lungu Crescent, Wuse 2 and No. 6 Casamance Street, Wuse Zone 3, respectively; a mansion situated at No. 16 River Niger Street, Maitama; a bungalow at No. 35, Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3; two uncompleted residential estates located at Plot 618 Mabushi (B06) and Plot 1468 Katampe District, respectively.

Others are: terrace duplexes on Plots No. 21, 22, 23 and 26, Olympia Estate, Kaura District; a shopping complex on Plot 27, Waziri Ibrahim Waziri Crescent, Apo District; three vacant pieces of land located at Plot No. 1824, No. 1827 and No. 2017 Katampe District and a block of six apartments on Plot 799, Ebitu Ukiwe street, Utako.

The seizure carried out after an intelligence-led investigation was based on the opinion of the commission that the properties owned by Mrs Momoh and her firm “are excessive, having regard to their past and present emoluments and all other circumstances.”

Ekenne Campaign AD

”To this end, the Commission will issue public notices of the seizure and shall cause them to be served on the appropriate land registries and Ministries and Departments where these properties are situated as required by law,” the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

One of the properties seized by ICPC
One of the properties seized by ICPC
One of the properties seized by ICPC

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.