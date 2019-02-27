Maryam Sanda’s Murder Trial: Court fixes date for final addresses

Related News

An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Wednesday fixed March 20 for the adoption of final written addresses in the no-case submission filed by Maryam Sanda, charged with the alleged killing of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Maryam was alleged to have killed Bello on November 19, 2017, through multiple stabbing and was arraigned alongside three other persons.

NAN reports that the three other persons, Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam’s mother; Aliyu Sanda, her brother; and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, were charged with conspiracy in the murder case.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, fixed the date, following the inability of Aliyu’s counsel, Hussein Musa, to serve court processes on the prosecution counsel on time.

The prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that he was yet to study and reply to the processes on the no -case submission served on him because he received it late.

Earlier, the counsel for Sanda, Olusegun Jolaawo, told the court that he served the prosecution his processes on a no-case-submission since February 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that the prosecution closed its case on January 22 after calling six witnesses.

The witness, Inspector Josephine Onyendo, who testified as the sixth prosecution witness (PW6), told the court that Sanda told the police that the fight between her and the deceased that allegedly led to his death was caused by a nude picture of a lady she found on his phone.

Onyendo, who said that she was detailed to investigate the case, said on getting to the house, we went inside where we saw a curtain on the ground at upstairs.

“There was a praying mat on the floor and there was water on the floor.”

She said after returning to the office, Sanda was asked to make her statement and that according to the statement she said on November 18, 2017, a woman sent nude pictures to her husband’s phone that later resulted to fight between both of them.

The witness further told the court that Sanda further stated in the statement that during the fight a Shisha pot got broken while they were fighting with the water inside spilling on the ground which made her husband fell down on the broken bottle and got injured.

She added that Sanda concluded that she took her husband to the general hospital at Maitama, where he was confirmed dead.

Onyendo told the court that by the time the case was transferred to the homicide section, the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites. (NAN )