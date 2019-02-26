Elections: APC legal team meets

Related News

The legal directorate of the All Progressives Congress has announced a planned meeting with its officers, to discuss issues arising from the just concluded elections.

The APC made the announcement in a statement by its presidential campaign council, Tuesday.

According to the council, the meeting is scheduled to hold on Wednesday at the council’s campaign secretariat in Abuja.

“Notice of Emergency Meeting of the Legal Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council

“Members of the Legal Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council are hereby invited to an emergency meeting of the Directorate on Wednesday 27 February 2019 at 4pm. Venue is APC Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat, Herbert Macaulay Way, CBD, Abuja.

“The Directorate is to discuss crucial issues pertaining to the 2019 presidential election and prepare for any likely legal issues arising therefrom.”

The statement was signed by the council’s deputy director legal: Mamman Yusufari.

The meeting is coming hours after the Peoples Democratic Party called a similar meeting of its legal officers for possible litigation arising from the announced results.

The PDP has rejected the results in some parts of the country.