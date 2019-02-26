Elections: APC legal team meets

The APC Caucus meeting
The APC Caucus meeting

The legal directorate of the All Progressives Congress has announced a planned meeting with its officers, to discuss issues arising from the just concluded elections.

The APC made the announcement in a statement by its presidential campaign council, Tuesday.

According to the council, the meeting is scheduled to hold on Wednesday at the council’s campaign secretariat in Abuja.

“Notice of Emergency Meeting of the Legal Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council

“Members of the Legal Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council are hereby invited to an emergency meeting of the Directorate on Wednesday 27 February 2019 at 4pm. Venue is APC Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat, Herbert Macaulay Way,  CBD, Abuja.

Ekenne Campaign AD

“The Directorate is to discuss crucial issues pertaining to the 2019 presidential election and prepare for any likely legal issues arising therefrom.”

The statement was signed by the council’s deputy director legal: Mamman Yusufari.

The meeting is coming hours after the Peoples Democratic Party called a similar meeting of its legal officers for possible litigation arising from the announced results.

The PDP has rejected the results in some parts of the country.

Okowa Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.