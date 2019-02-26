ICPC arraigns pilgrims board boss for alleged N69.2m fraud

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned the Executive Secretary, Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Jinga Mayo, for an alleged fraud of N69.2 million

A statement signed by the ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, on Tuesday, said Mr Mayo was arraigned before a high court in Yola headed by Nathan Musa.

Mr Mayo was charged on a three-count charge of forging documents claiming to have returned N69.2 million received by him to pay committee members of the Adamawa State Christian Pilgrims Board for 2016 pilgrims operation in Israel.

According to the statement, Mr Mayo did not pay them (pilgrims) but returned seemingly duly signed payment vouchers and acknowledgement receipts of the payments.

This is contrary to and punishable under Section 16 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

”Dr Mayo was charged for knowingly furnishing a false return of the sum of N69.2 million received by him to pay committee members of the Adamawa State Christian Pilgrims Board for 2016 pilgrims operation in Israel.

”He allegedly did not pay them but returned seemingly duly signed payment vouchers and acknowledgement receipts of the payment by each member of the said committee, contrary to and punishable under Section 16 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to any of the charges.

His counsel, J.E Owe, told the court that he had applied for bail for his client.

Similarly, the prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Kolo asked the court to fix a date for trial.

The judge, after listening to both counsel gave the accused person bail in the sum of N30 million, with one surety, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.