Why Saraki lost re-election bid – Senator

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
A senator, Abu Ibrahim, has attributed the defeat of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Saturday’s National Assembly polls to his (Saraki) selfishness.

He told journalists on Tuesday in Abuja that the Senate President’s defeat was a clear indication that the people had rejected him due to his crave to satisfy self above people’s interest.

According to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity, the people have become wiser that is why they decided to vote him out.

“I said we were going to retire Saraki and we have done it.

“We carried out enquiries at the grassroots and then continued to pray that he should lose.

“I want to congratulate the people of Kwara for demystifying Saraki.

“Saraki is very selfish. It is always Saraki first before others. He only cares about himself. The people only showed that they have become wiser,” the senator representing Katsina South, said.

Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Saraki in Kwara Central in the Saturday election.

On complaints by Mr Saraki that there were irregularities in the election that led to his defeat, the lawmaker said “those were only the consolation of a defeated man.”

According to him, Mr Saraki’s defeat only shows he has lost grip of the people.

“This shows that Saraki no longer has strength. If he feels there were manipulations, it clearly shows that he was always manipulating election results but now that he is weak he can longer manipulate.

“Wherever he went he was called ole (thief), even on social media,” he said.

On outcome of the presidential election, the lawmaker said he was optimistic that President Muhammad Buhari would be declared winner.

He cautioned that the APC should put its arts together this time to determine leadership of the 9th National Assembly, adding that such step would prevent the controversies that characterised the 8th Assembly.

Mr Ibrahim congratulated all candidates that emerged winners in the National Assembly election, particularly APC candidates.

He assured that the crop of persons that would make up the 9th Assembly were experienced and would contribute immensely to national development.

“From what I have seen in the outcome of the election, more experienced hands are coming to the 9th Assembly.

“The APC has to take control from the onset to provide leadership.

“The party should come out and decide who will become leaders of the National Assembly.

“It should not be free for all like the 8th Assembly. I believe there should be a better outing in the 9th Senate.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ibrahim, a member of APC, did not seek re-election to the Senate on Saturday.

