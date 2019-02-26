Road Crashes: 682 die across Nigeria in December – FRSC

Related News

About 682 persons died, while 3,953 others were injured in 1,107 road accidents across the country in December 2018, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reported.

The agency revealed this in its monthly Road Traffic Crash (RTC) Report signed by the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, and released on Tuesday in Abuja.

The figures indicate an increase of 47 per cent and 49 per cent in crashes and fatality cases compared to those of November of the same year.

It said Kaduna had the highest number of crashes and fatality cases in December with 98 cases of accidents which led to 102 deaths.

“This was followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 89 cases.

“Ogun, Nasarawa, Ondo and Jigawa also recorded relatively high fatalities with 66, 58, 54 and 50 cases each, “it stated.

Analysis based on crash-prone routes identified Lagos-Ibadan road as the route with the highest occurrence of road crashes in the month with 64 cases.

“Kaduna-Abuja road followed with 63 cases, and Abuja-Lokoja road recorded 53 cases,’’ the report revealed.

It identified Kaduna-Abuja road as the most prevalent crash route in cases of fatality with 67 deaths recorded.

This was followed by Lagos-Ibadan road with 24 deaths; Abuja-Lokoja had 22, Kaduna-Zaria, 20, and Gbongan-Ibadan road, 19, deaths.

The report revealed that speed violation accounted for 589 cases representing 53.6 per cent of the total road accidents in the month.

It also said that 59 per cent of all the vehicles involved in crashes during the period were commercial vehicles.

It said: ”40 per cent were private, while government vehicles accounted for one per cent.

“Out of the total of 1, 728 vehicles involved in road crashes in December, cars accounted for 575 representing 33.3 per cent.

“Motorcycles, mini-buses and trucks followed with 377, 286 and 190 representing 21.8, 16.6 and 9 per cent.”

The report said the increase realised in the fatality parameters in the month under was as a result of rapid increase in vehicular movement.

It also said that the increase in the parameter was with its attendant increase in traffic infractions.

“The tendency for drivers to violate traffic rules and regulations was alarmingly high during the period as most drivers involved in over speeding and overloading, among others. “

The agency appealed to the Federal Government to provide adequate funding for the Corp’s enlightenment activities to enhance its visibility in line with “FRSC 2019 Corporate Strategic Goals”.

(NAN)