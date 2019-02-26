Buhari wins Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari at the APC Caucus meeting today
President Muhammadu Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 798,428 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 209,313 votes in Bauchi State in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Alhassan Ghani, the State Collation officer, announced the result after collation from the 20 local government areas of the state on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the state had 2,453,512 registered voters, out of which, 1,075,330 were accredited for the election.

Mr Ghani added that a total of 1,061,955 votes were cast, out of which APC scored 798,428 votes and PDP scored 209,313 votes.

According to the collation officer, the exercise recorded a total of 1,024,307 valid votes and 37,648 invalid votes.

He commended the electorate, stakeholders and party agents for the peaceful elections, commitment, and cooperation throughout the exercise.

Meanwhile, Umaru Tilde, a retired colonel, and Salihu Yau, agents of the APC and PDP respectively accepted the result and signed the documents on behalf of their parties. (NAN)

