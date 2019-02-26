UPDATED: Atiku wins landslide in Anambra

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recorded a landslide victory in Anambra State polling 524,738 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress who recorded 33,298 votes.

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is from Anambra State.

Results announced from all 21 local government areas in the state showed Mr Abubakar led with about 491,440 votes, having won in all the LGAs.

At 2 a.m. Francis Otunta, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, accepted and announced the result from Idemili North, the last local government.

Below is how both candidates fared:

ANAOCHA LGA

APC- 1055

PDP- 30655

DUNUKOFIA

APC- 1452

PDP- 17270

ANAMBRA WEST

APC- 2428

PDP- 15384

NJIKOKA

APC- 967

PDP- 28364

OYI

APC- 1272

PDP- 20977

ANAMBRA EAST

APC- 6755

PDP- 13422

ORUMBA SOUTH

APC- 761

PDP- 18867

AWKA SOUTH

APC- 1435

PDP- 40099

AWKA NORTH

APC- 1134

PDP- 15725

NNEWI NORTH

APC- 1324

PDP- 34260

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC- 905

PDP- 29795

IHIALA

APC- 1382

PDP- 34307

AYAMELUM

APC- 1458

PDP- 18642

ONITSHA NORTH

APC- 1220

PDP- 33597

AGUATA

APC- 1955

PDP- 32328

EKWUSIGO

APC- 906

PDP- 23194

NNEWI SOUTH

APC- 1127

PDP- 21658

IDEMILI SOUTH

APC- 2220

PDP- 17039

OGBARU

APC- 1044

PDP- 22084

ORUMBA NORTH

APC- 652

PDP-19883

IDEMILI NORTH

APC- 1846

PDP- 37188