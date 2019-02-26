UPDATED: Atiku wins landslide in Anambra

Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels NewsAsia)
The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recorded a landslide victory in Anambra State polling 524,738 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress who recorded 33,298 votes.

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is from Anambra State.

Results announced from all 21 local government areas in the state showed Mr Abubakar led with about 491,440 votes, having won in all the LGAs.

At 2 a.m. Francis Otunta, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, accepted and announced the result from Idemili North, the last local government.

Below is how both candidates fared:

ANAOCHA LGA
APC- 1055
PDP- 30655

DUNUKOFIA
APC- 1452
PDP- 17270

ANAMBRA WEST
APC- 2428
PDP- 15384

NJIKOKA
APC- 967
PDP- 28364

OYI
APC- 1272
PDP- 20977

ANAMBRA EAST
APC- 6755
PDP- 13422

ORUMBA SOUTH
APC- 761
PDP- 18867

AWKA SOUTH
APC- 1435
PDP- 40099

AWKA NORTH
APC- 1134
PDP- 15725

NNEWI NORTH
APC- 1324
PDP- 34260

ONITSHA SOUTH
APC- 905
PDP- 29795

IHIALA
APC- 1382
PDP- 34307

AYAMELUM
APC- 1458
PDP- 18642

ONITSHA NORTH
APC- 1220
PDP- 33597

AGUATA
APC- 1955
PDP- 32328

EKWUSIGO
APC- 906
PDP- 23194

NNEWI SOUTH
APC- 1127
PDP- 21658

IDEMILI SOUTH
APC- 2220
PDP- 17039

OGBARU
APC- 1044
PDP- 22084

ORUMBA NORTH
APC- 652
PDP-19883

IDEMILI NORTH
APC- 1846
PDP- 37188

