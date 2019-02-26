Atiku wins landslide in Anambra

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recorded a landslide victory in Anambra State polling 487,550 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress who recorded 31,452 votes.

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is from Anambra State.

Results announced so far from 20 out of the 21 local government areas in the state show Mr Abubakar leading with about 456,098 votes, having won in all the LGAs.

At 8 p.m. Monday, Francis Otunta, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, accepted the result from the 20th local government.

The results from the remaining local government – Idemili North – is yet to be announced due to violence at Obosi which disrupted the collation of the results.

Earlier, at about 4 p.m., duplicates of form EC8A which was requested by Independent National Electoral Commission were retreived from the police as stated in schedule 1(6) of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections to aid collation of results for the affected local government.

The forms were publicly handed over by a commissioner of police, Rabiu Ladodo, to Nkwachukwu Orji, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state.

The results released by INEC so far:

ANAOCHA LGA

APC- 1055

PDP- 30655

DUNUKOFIA

APC- 1452

PDP- 17270

ANAMBRA WEST

APC- 2428

PDP- 15384

NJIKOKA

APC- 967

PDP- 28364

OYI

APC- 1272

PDP- 20977

ANAMBRA EAST

APC- 6755

PDP- 13422

ORUMBA SOUTH

APC- 761

PDP- 18867

AWKA SOUTH

APC- 1435

PDP- 40099

AWKA NORTH

APC- 1134

PDP- 15725

NNEWI NORTH

APC- 1324

PDP- 34260

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC- 905

PDP- 29795

IHIALA

APC- 1382

PDP- 34307

AYAMELUM

APC- 1458

PDP- 18642

ONITSHA NORTH

APC- 1220

PDP- 33597

AGUATA

APC- 1955

PDP- 32328

EKWUSIGO

APC- 906

PDP- 23194

NNEWI SOUTH

APC- 1127

PDP- 21658

IDEMILI SOUTH

APC- 2220

PDP- 17039

OGBARU

APC- 1044

PDP- 22084

ORUMBA NORTH

APC- 652

PDP-19883