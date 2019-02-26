Atiku wins landslide in Anambra

Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels NewsAsia)
Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels NewsAsia)

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recorded a landslide victory in Anambra State polling 487,550 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress who recorded 31,452 votes.

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is from Anambra State.

Results announced so far from 20 out of the 21 local government areas in the state show Mr Abubakar leading with about 456,098 votes, having won in all the LGAs.

At 8 p.m. Monday, Francis Otunta, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, accepted the result from the 20th local government.

The results from the remaining local government – Idemili North – is yet to be announced due to violence at Obosi which disrupted the collation of the results.

Earlier, at about 4 p.m., duplicates of form EC8A which was requested by Independent National Electoral Commission were retreived from the police as stated in schedule 1(6) of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections to aid collation of results for the affected local government.

Okowa Campaign AD

The forms were publicly handed over by a commissioner of police, Rabiu Ladodo, to Nkwachukwu Orji, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state.

The results released by INEC so far:

ANAOCHA LGA

APC- 1055
PDP- 30655

DUNUKOFIA

APC- 1452
PDP- 17270

ANAMBRA WEST

APC- 2428
PDP- 15384

NJIKOKA

APC- 967
PDP- 28364

OYI

APC- 1272
PDP- 20977

ANAMBRA EAST

APC- 6755
PDP- 13422

ORUMBA SOUTH

APC- 761
PDP- 18867

AWKA SOUTH

APC- 1435
PDP- 40099

AWKA NORTH

APC- 1134
PDP- 15725

NNEWI NORTH

APC- 1324
PDP- 34260

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC- 905
PDP- 29795

IHIALA

APC- 1382
PDP- 34307

AYAMELUM

APC- 1458
PDP- 18642

ONITSHA NORTH

APC- 1220
PDP- 33597

AGUATA

APC- 1955
PDP- 32328

EKWUSIGO

APC- 906
PDP- 23194

NNEWI SOUTH

APC- 1127
PDP- 21658

IDEMILI SOUTH

APC- 2220
PDP- 17039

OGBARU

APC- 1044
PDP- 22084

ORUMBA NORTH

APC- 652
PDP-19883

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.