Atiku wins landslide in Anambra

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recorded a landslide victory in Anambra State polling 487,550 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress who recorded 31,452 votes.
The PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is from Anambra State.
Results announced so far from 20 out of the 21 local government areas in the state show Mr Abubakar leading with about 456,098 votes, having won in all the LGAs.
At 8 p.m. Monday, Francis Otunta, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, accepted the result from the 20th local government.
The results from the remaining local government – Idemili North – is yet to be announced due to violence at Obosi which disrupted the collation of the results.
Earlier, at about 4 p.m., duplicates of form EC8A which was requested by Independent National Electoral Commission were retreived from the police as stated in schedule 1(6) of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections to aid collation of results for the affected local government.
The forms were publicly handed over by a commissioner of police, Rabiu Ladodo, to Nkwachukwu Orji, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state.
The results released by INEC so far:
ANAOCHA LGA
APC- 1055
PDP- 30655
DUNUKOFIA
APC- 1452
PDP- 17270
ANAMBRA WEST
APC- 2428
PDP- 15384
NJIKOKA
APC- 967
PDP- 28364
OYI
APC- 1272
PDP- 20977
ANAMBRA EAST
APC- 6755
PDP- 13422
ORUMBA SOUTH
APC- 761
PDP- 18867
AWKA SOUTH
APC- 1435
PDP- 40099
AWKA NORTH
APC- 1134
PDP- 15725
NNEWI NORTH
APC- 1324
PDP- 34260
ONITSHA SOUTH
APC- 905
PDP- 29795
IHIALA
APC- 1382
PDP- 34307
AYAMELUM
APC- 1458
PDP- 18642
ONITSHA NORTH
APC- 1220
PDP- 33597
AGUATA
APC- 1955
PDP- 32328
EKWUSIGO
APC- 906
PDP- 23194
NNEWI SOUTH
APC- 1127
PDP- 21658
IDEMILI SOUTH
APC- 2220
PDP- 17039
OGBARU
APC- 1044
PDP- 22084
ORUMBA NORTH
APC- 652
PDP-19883