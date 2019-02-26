JUST IN: Atiku narrowly defeats Buhari in Benue

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in Benue State.
The former vice president defeated the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his main challenger.
Announcing the result in the state collation office in Makurdi in the early hours of Tuesday, the chief returning officer of the state and vice chancellor of the University of Jos, Sebastian Maimako, said the PDP polled 355,355 against the APC’s 347,668.
The PDP candidate won in 13 out of the 23 local governments of the state while Mr Buhari won 10.
Mr Abubakar won in Samuel Ortom, the state governor’s local government while Mr Buhari won in the George Akume, the APC leader’s local government.
Find full details of results below:
BENUE STATE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS
LOGO
APC – 3,872
PDP – 28,227
GUMA
APC – 6,172
PDP – 21,641
OHIMINI
APC – 7,865
PDP – 6,775
GWER WEST
APC – 6,275
PDP – 14,660
OBI
APC – 7,336
PDP – 7,803
AGATU
APC – 4,170
PDP – 8,225
APA
APC – 5,255
PDP – 8,073
TARKA
APC – 12,197
PDP – 4,875
ADO
APC – 5,373
PDP – 8,614
KONSHISHA
APC – 27,165
PDP – 8,726
USHONGO
APC – 18,764
PDP – 15,479
OKPOKWU
APC – 5,956
PDP – 11,974
OGBADIGBO
APC – 6,970
PDP – 8,889
OJU
APC – 14,062
PDP – 10,451
MAKURDI
APC – 39,584
PDP – 24,649
OTUKPO
APC – 17,460
PDP – 15,547
UKUM
APC – 15,806
PDP – 18,827
GWER EAST
APC – 14,907
PDP – 18,192
BURUKU
APC – 17,033
PDP – 23,236
KATSINA-ALA
APC – 20,315
PDP – 24,197
KWANDE
APC – 27,273
PDP – 20,173
GBOKO
APC – 35,750
PDP – 31,117
VANDEIKYA
APC – 28,108
PDP – 16,467
TOTAL
APC – 347,668
PDP – 355,355