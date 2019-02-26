JUST IN: Atiku narrowly defeats Buhari in Benue

Related News

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in Benue State.

The former vice president defeated the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his main challenger.

Announcing the result in the state collation office in Makurdi in the early hours of Tuesday, the chief returning officer of the state and vice chancellor of the University of Jos, Sebastian Maimako, said the PDP polled 355,355 against the APC’s 347,668.

The PDP candidate won in 13 out of the 23 local governments of the state while Mr Buhari won 10.

Mr Abubakar won in Samuel Ortom, the state governor’s local government while Mr Buhari won in the George Akume, the APC leader’s local government.

Find full details of results below:

BENUE STATE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

LOGO

APC – 3,872

PDP – 28,227

GUMA

APC – 6,172

PDP – 21,641

OHIMINI

APC – 7,865

PDP – 6,775

GWER WEST

APC – 6,275

PDP – 14,660

OBI

APC – 7,336

PDP – 7,803

AGATU

APC – 4,170

PDP – 8,225

APA

APC – 5,255

PDP – 8,073

TARKA

APC – 12,197

PDP – 4,875

ADO

APC – 5,373

PDP – 8,614

KONSHISHA

APC – 27,165

PDP – 8,726

USHONGO

APC – 18,764

PDP – 15,479

OKPOKWU

APC – 5,956

PDP – 11,974

OGBADIGBO

APC – 6,970

PDP – 8,889

OJU

APC – 14,062

PDP – 10,451

MAKURDI

APC – 39,584

PDP – 24,649

OTUKPO

APC – 17,460

PDP – 15,547

UKUM

APC – 15,806

PDP – 18,827

GWER EAST

APC – 14,907

PDP – 18,192

BURUKU

APC – 17,033

PDP – 23,236

KATSINA-ALA

APC – 20,315

PDP – 24,197

KWANDE

APC – 27,273

PDP – 20,173

GBOKO

APC – 35,750

PDP – 31,117

VANDEIKYA

APC – 28,108

PDP – 16,467

TOTAL

APC – 347,668

PDP – 355,355