JUST IN: Atiku narrowly defeats Buhari in Benue

Atiku Abubakar, Benue
Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in Benue State.

The former vice president defeated the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his main challenger.

Announcing the result in the state collation office in Makurdi in the early hours of Tuesday, the chief returning officer of the state and vice chancellor of the University of Jos, Sebastian Maimako, said the PDP polled 355,355 against the APC’s 347,668.

The PDP candidate won in 13 out of the 23 local governments of the state while Mr Buhari won 10.

Mr Abubakar won in Samuel Ortom, the state governor’s local government while Mr Buhari won in the George Akume, the APC leader’s local government.

Find full details of results below:

Okowa Campaign AD

BENUE STATE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

LOGO

APC – 3,872
PDP – 28,227

GUMA

APC – 6,172
PDP – 21,641

OHIMINI

APC – 7,865
PDP – 6,775

GWER WEST

APC – 6,275
PDP – 14,660

OBI

APC – 7,336
PDP – 7,803

AGATU

APC – 4,170
PDP – 8,225

APA

APC – 5,255
PDP – 8,073

TARKA

APC – 12,197
PDP – 4,875

ADO

APC – 5,373
PDP – 8,614

KONSHISHA

APC – 27,165
PDP – 8,726

USHONGO

APC – 18,764
PDP – 15,479

OKPOKWU

APC – 5,956
PDP – 11,974

OGBADIGBO

APC – 6,970
PDP – 8,889

OJU

APC – 14,062
PDP – 10,451

MAKURDI

APC – 39,584
PDP – 24,649

OTUKPO

APC – 17,460
PDP – 15,547

UKUM

APC – 15,806
PDP – 18,827

GWER EAST

APC – 14,907
PDP – 18,192

BURUKU

APC – 17,033
PDP – 23,236

KATSINA-ALA

APC – 20,315
PDP – 24,197

KWANDE

APC – 27,273
PDP – 20,173

GBOKO

APC – 35,750
PDP – 31,117

VANDEIKYA

APC – 28,108
PDP – 16,467

TOTAL

APC – 347,668
PDP – 355,355

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.