Senate leader promises robust legislature, executive relationship

Related News

Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan, has said that the February 23 elections would usher in a robust executive and legislative relationship to end the bickering between the two arms of government.

Mr Lawan, who stated this while speaking with journalists on Monday in Damaturu, the state capital, said the new APC victory in the two chambers would be people friendly.

“The time for unnecessary bickering and opposition has come to an end; we cannot afford to waste more time on unnecessary politics and denying the people of Nigeria the much needed development.

“The National Assembly will support and cooperate with the president to effectively serve the interest of Nigerians,” he said.

He regretted that the National Assembly in the last four years, had not been cooperative with the laudable programmes and projects of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration.

“This time around, the APC will have at least two third majority and in control of the Senate and House of Representatives with legislators who are patriotic and willing to identify with the programmes of the president.

“This time, it will not be the kind of National Assembly that will betray the trust of Nigerians; the National Assembly will support Mr President to meet the needs of Nigerians,” he assured.

He added that those who took the integrity of the president and Nigerians for granted in the last four years have paid for it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Lawan retained his seat with 144,099 votes to defeat Sheriff Abdullahi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 53,443 votes.

(NAN)