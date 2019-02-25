Buhari campaign council reacts after PDP’s rejection of election results

Related News

The spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, urged Nigerians not to be intimidated by the ‘antics’ of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It also urged Nigerians to disregard fake election results being circulated on social media.

Mr Keyamo alleged that the PDP is plotting to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from completing the process of the February 23, Presidential Elections.

Mr Keyamo through a statement he signed, also alleged that the aim of the PDP is to declare false results in the social media ”in favour of its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as the winner”.

”However, we urge our international friends, observers and patriotic Nigerians not to be deceived. Very early in the build-up to the elections, the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate embarked on a cynical plan to discredit INEC as a backup plan in the likely event of them losing the election,” Mr Keyamo said

”You would recall, in this respect, unsubstantiated and wild claims made by the PDP Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his cohorts that were all designed to put a question mark around INEC and damage the faith of the electorate in the democratic process,” he added.

He congratulated the INEC domestic and foreign observers for the conduct of a peaceful free and fair election.

He urged the missions not to be deceived by the PDP ”as their motive is to discredit the work of the electoral commission”.

According to him, the APC is confident that the results released by INEC are free and fair.

”Overall and from reports received in the Situation Room of the Election Planning and Monitoring Directorate of the All Progressives Congress from across our country, at this point it is safe to conclude that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has done a good job despite the challenges and the delays experienced in some cases.”

He warned the opposition party not to play on the sensibilities of Nigerians.

”This is an assault on our democracy; it is an affront to millions of Nigerians who trooped out to exercise their civic duty by voting in the elections. The PDP is, in essence, and most, unfortunately, saying that if they don’t win fairly then, they are willing to tear down the walls to get their way by hook or by crook.

”In spite of this unjustifiable and provocative stance, we are confident that the results by INEC are free and fair. Our elections have progressed over the years, and we ask that the PDP does not derail us to the dark past with its childish antics.”

The PDP earlier on Monday said it would not accept the outcome of the elections alleging that it did not reflect how Nigerians voted.

The electoral body has so far collated results from about seven states.