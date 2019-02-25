Buhari wins Ogun State

Related News

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, has won the presidential election in Ogun State with 281,762 votes.

His closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 194,655 votes.

The results from the 20 local government areas of the state were announced Monday afternoon by the returning officer, Joseph Fuwape, at the INEC headquarters in Abeokuta.

He gave the total accredited votes as 605,938, valid votes 564,256, while rejected votes were 41,682 and total votes cast 605,938.

More details coming…