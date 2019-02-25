Lai Mohammed speaks on defeat of Saraki, PDP in Kwara

Related News

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says with the outcome of last Saturday’s elections, Kwara is free “from a choking and pauperising political hegemony of a self-imposed dynasty”.

The Minister, who is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Ilorin.

He stressed that never again would the people of Kwara be treated like slaves in their own land.

“Enough is Enough – O To Ge!,” he said.

The minister said the official results of last Saturday’s National Assembly elections in the state was a clean sweep for the APC.

“All three seats in the Senate and all six in the House of Representatives were won by our party.

“The match between our party and the PDP ended 10-0 (1-0 President, 3-0 Senatorial, 6-0 House of Reps).”

He advised that with the unprecedented victory the state should declare Feb. 23 of every year as the Day of Liberation for Kwara State.

“I want to ask the incoming Governor of our state to, immediately he is sworn in on 29 May 2019, to declare Feb. 23rd of every year as the Day of Liberation for Kwara State.”

The minister gave gratitude to God for the victory and thanked the good people of Kwara for coming out to vote for APC.

“No single individual can claim credit for this victory. It belongs to the people of Kwara.

“All of us, the party leadership, were fortunate to have been in the right place at the right time to lead the process.

“But the ultimate credit goes to the people who resoundingly said NO to the PDP last Saturday.

“Fired on by perhaps the most impactful, three-word political slogan ever in the history of party politics in this land – ” O to Ge” meaning Enough is Enough”.

“Kwarans have confirmed the saying that the power of the people is much stronger than the people in power,” he said.

The minister said the victory in Kwara was achieved in the sweetest way because the election was conducted in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

He said: “not a single shot was fired throughout Kwara, no one snatched ballot box rather it was an atmosphere of conviviality.”

Mr Mohammed said the election was a sharp departure from what used to be in Kwara State.

‘It confirms what we have been saying, that when there is adequate security, there will be a level playing ground for all the parties, and for all Kwarans.”

The minister thanked the security agencies, all the party members, supporters and leaders of the party across the state.

He urged the party members to note that the job was not completed yet until they deliver the March 9 governorship and State House of Assembly elections for APC.

(NAN)