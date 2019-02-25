Buhari wins in six additional LGAs in Kano

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari has won six additional local government areas in Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Electoral Officers for Kunchi, Rimin Gado, Bagwai, Gabasawa, Bunkure and Karaye Local Government Areas made the announcements while presenting their results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano.

Announcing the results for Kunchi Local Government area, Saminu Iliyasu, Electoral Officer for the Presidential Election in the area, said APC presidential candidate polled 20,375 to beat PDP candidate, who scored 4,983 votes.

Similarly, the Electoral Officer for Rimi Gado LGA, brahim Surajo, announced that Mr Buhari scored 20,589 votes to beat Mr Abubakar, who polled 10,305 votes.

Isa Abdulsamad, Electoral Officer, Bagwai Local Government Area, said APC scored 23,375 votes to defeat PDP, which scored got 10,584 votes.

In Gabasawa LocalGgovernment Area, the Electoral Officer, Mustapha Mukhtar, said Mr Buhari got 24,420 votes to beat Mr Abuabakar, who polled 6,130 votes.

The Electoral Officer for Bunkure local government area, Hafizu Miko-Yakasai, said the APC candidate scored 27,232 votes, while PDP got 9,528.

In Karaye Local Government Area, the Electoral Officer, Muhammad Aminu-Isa, disclosed that President Buhari scored 23,023, while former Vice President Abubakar polled 8,265 votes.

NAN reports that APC presidential candidate had earlier won in Madobi, Tofa and Garin Malam local government areas to bring the number of areas so far won to nine in the state.

(NAN)