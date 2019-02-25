Buhari leaves Daura for Abuja

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari departed his hometown of Daura to Katsina en route Abuja after participating in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held last Saturday across the country.

The incumbent president stood in the elections as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He contested against 72 other presidential candidates.

But, the elections was a direct contest between the ruling APC and the main opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which fielded Atiku Abubakar as its candidate.

Mr Buhari arrived Katsina alongside his wife, Aisha, and proceeded to Daura his home town on Friday.

They voted at their Sarkin Yara ward A in Daura.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the president was seen off at the helipad in Daura by the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar, well-wishers and close relations.

A presidential helicopter marked NA-541, who came for the president left Daura at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

The presidential jet took off from Umaru Yar’adua airport Katsina at exactly 10:47am.

He was seen off by the state governor, Aminu Masari and other important personalities from the state.

NAN also reports that the president was expected back in Daura next week to participate in the Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for March 9.

(NAN)