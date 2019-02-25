Buhari leaves Daura for Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari departed his hometown of Daura to Katsina en route Abuja after participating in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held last Saturday across the country.

The incumbent president stood in the elections as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He contested against 72 other presidential candidates.

But, the elections was a direct contest between the ruling APC and the main opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which fielded Atiku Abubakar as its candidate.

Mr Buhari arrived Katsina alongside his wife, Aisha, and proceeded to Daura his home town on Friday.

They voted at their Sarkin Yara ward A in Daura.

Okowa Campaign AD

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the president was seen off at the helipad in Daura by the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar, well-wishers and close relations.

A presidential helicopter marked NA-541, who came for the president left Daura at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

The presidential jet took off from Umaru Yar’adua airport Katsina at exactly 10:47am.

He was seen off by the state governor, Aminu Masari and other important personalities from the state.

NAN also reports that the president was expected back in Daura next week to participate in the Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for March 9.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.