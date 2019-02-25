Atiku takes early lead in Benue

PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar. [PHOTO CREDIT: Atiku Twitter handle]
PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar during The Candidates interview. [PHOTO CREDIT: Atiku Twitter handle]

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has taken an early lead ahead of Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, based on results declared so far.

The PDP has won in 10 out of 14 local governments declared so far. The APC won the remaining four.

The total results collated so far gives PDP a total score of 182,968 against 134,208 for the APC.

Some of the local governments won by the PDP include Ado, Apa, Agatu, Obi, Okpokwu, Buruku, Gwer East, Gwer West, Guma and Logo.

The four local governments won by the APC are Tarka, Ushongo, Ohimini and Koshisha.

Benue has 23 local governments, the result from nine states are expected shortly.

Collation is ongoing at the INEC collation office in Makurdi.

