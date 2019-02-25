After 11 local governments’ results, APC leads in Kaduna

Related News

Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently leading in Kaduna State.

After collation of results from 11 local governments, Mr Buhari polled 362,337 votes.

His main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, so far, garnered 254,909.

Of the 11 local governments, Mr Buhari led in seven while Mr Atiku led in the remaining four.

Results from 12 local governments are still expected.

See full result announced already below:

1. KUBAU LG

APC: 67,140

PDP: 13,296

2. MAKARFI LG

APC: 36,625

PDP: 14,494

3. IKARA LG

APC: 44,021

PDP: 14,464

4. KAURA LG

APC: 6,907

PDP: 33,647

5. JABA LG

APC: 6,400

PDP: 22,758

6. KUDAN

APC: 30,577

PDP: 11,692

7. ZANGO KATAF

APC: 10,411

PDP: 62,622

8. SABON GARI

APC: 58,467

PDP: 22,644

9. KAURU

APC – 33, 578

PDP – 27, 041

10. SOBA

APC – 51, 548

PDP – 10, 646

11. KAGARKO

APC – 16, 668

PDP – 21, 605