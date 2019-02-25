After 11 local governments’ results, APC leads in Kaduna

Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently leading in Kaduna State.
After collation of results from 11 local governments, Mr Buhari polled 362,337 votes.
His main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, so far, garnered 254,909.
Of the 11 local governments, Mr Buhari led in seven while Mr Atiku led in the remaining four.
Results from 12 local governments are still expected.
See full result announced already below:
1. KUBAU LG
APC: 67,140
PDP: 13,296
2. MAKARFI LG
APC: 36,625
PDP: 14,494
3. IKARA LG
APC: 44,021
PDP: 14,464
4. KAURA LG
APC: 6,907
PDP: 33,647
5. JABA LG
APC: 6,400
PDP: 22,758
6. KUDAN
APC: 30,577
PDP: 11,692
7. ZANGO KATAF
APC: 10,411
PDP: 62,622
8. SABON GARI
APC: 58,467
PDP: 22,644
9. KAURU
APC – 33, 578
PDP – 27, 041
10. SOBA
APC – 51, 548
PDP – 10, 646
11. KAGARKO
APC – 16, 668
PDP – 21, 605
