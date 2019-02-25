2019 elections: Observers, CSOs say process largely improved

Related News

Election observers and civil society groups have continued to speak on Saturday’s general elections.

The groups, in various statements; highlighted different views on the general elections, noting that the process presented a noticeable improvement to previous polls.

The Nigerian Bar Association had issued a post-election statement where it alleged widespread irregularities and accused INEC officials of conniving with thugs.

A group, the Centre for Law Enforcement and Education, (CLEEN) foundation, however, said its observation resulted in a largely positive experience of the process.

The group, in a statement signed by Benson Olugbuo, Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation, said security personnel and other officials arrived early.

“Reports from our observers across the nation indicate that security personnel deployed to the polling units arrived early,” said Mr Olugbuo.

“For example, 21% of the security personnel arrived the polling units before 7 a.m. and 44% arrived between 7 a.m. – 7:59 a.m. However, about of 31% of the security officers arrived between 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. or later.”

Regarding the deployment of officers, CLEEN foundation said it observed multiple deployments of paramilitary officers at some stations, while others had just one officer, for the whole polling unit.

“The CLEEN Foundation noted that 39% of the polling units had three or more security personnel to provide safety and security of voters and voting materials and maintenance of law and order within the voting areas.

“Furthermore, 31% of the polling units had just two security officers deployed to provide security to voters, observers and electoral materials as well as maintenance of law and order within the voting area. Our observers also noted that some polling units were grossly under-policed. This is evident from our observers, who observed that 27% of the polling units had just one police officer,” the group said.

CLEEN Foundation, however, said the officers demonstrated a high level of discipline on a general scale and that over 80 per cent of the voters expressed a feeling of safety during the voting process.

In a similar development, the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and the Election Observation Platform (EOP) said in its initial report on Saturday evening, that it accessed the election, with another group: Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA).

The three groups, in a statement signed by their leaders: Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi and Suraju Olanrewaju, made a list of their findings to include the following:

“Late arrival of election officials and materials at some polling units, resulting in the late commencement of the election processes, contributing to voters’ apprehension.

“Inducements to influence voters, Attempt to disrupt voting and result collation processes by thugs, persons dressed in military/police uniforms and political party agents, in some places.”

The groups also noted cases of difficulties in the authentication of some registered voters due to malfunctioning of smart card readers.

In yet another reaction, the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) said the turnout in Saturday’s election was generally low.

The association’s reaction was published by Punch Newspaper, Sunday.

It, however, added that the cases of election irregularities, witnessed were not sufficient enough to undermine the success of the election, so far.

“YIAGA AFRICA notes that turnout for the 2019 elections falls below the bar set in 2015. This reflects the growing sense of disconnect between the Nigerian people and the political elite.

“YIAGA AFRICA calls on all major political parties, regardless of the outcome of the polls, to review their platforms and communication strategies to better align their policies and actions with the interests of their constituency: the Nigerian public.”