PDP demands unconditional release of Buba Galadima

Uche-Secondus
Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the unconditional release of its member, Buba Galadima, who was allegedly arrested by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS), on Sunday.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, said that the party condemned the arrest in the strongest possible terms.

He described Mr Galadima a `patriot’, whose patriotism had been previously and strongly highlighted by various Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari.

“What crime has he committed? I answer my own question and say none. Mr Galadima is constitutionally guaranteed a right of freedom of speech and freedom after the speech.”

Mr Secondus said that there were issues of concern in the country that no action had been taken by the law enforcement authorities, “yet a patriot and pro-democracy activist is arrested”.

He expressed concern that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council called for the arrest of Mr Galadima at noon on Sunday and the arrest was duly carried out by the DSS an hour later.

Okowa Campaign AD

“I call for the immediate release of Galadima by the DSS, even as I remind the service and other security agencies that their oath of allegiance was sworn to Nigeria and not to the APC. (NAN)

