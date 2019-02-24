#NigeriaDecides2019: NBA reports disenfranchisement, manipulation during elections

Voters in Bauchi
Voters

The Nigerian Bar Association has released its first report based on the organisation’s observation of Saturday’s general election.

In a statement signed by Afam Osigwe, the association’s chairman of Election Working Group (EWG), the NBA noted that the failure of card readers and other technical hitches affected the elections.

The committee lamented what it described as an excessive deployment of voting materials in some polling units ”and an under-deployment of the material, ballot papers witnessed in other polling units”.

According to the association, the EWG was established to observe three key areas, namely the level of compliance by stakeholders in the voting process, the degree of fairness of the election and the steps taken to ensure that each votes counts.

The association said cases of limited ballot papers were widely experienced with photocopies used by INEC officials to replace original ballot papers.

The NBA alleged a deliberate manipulation of the process in some voting centres, by thugs aided by INEC officials.

Okowa Campaign AD

According to the association, many voters were prevented from voting candidates of their choices in places like Lagos, and Kaduna among other states.

The full statement is attached below:

