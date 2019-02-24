Elections: Police ‘arrest 128 for alleged electoral offences’

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested 128 persons for alleged electoral offences across the country.

A statement by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, on Sunday in Abuja, said the offences ranged from homicide-related crimes, vote trading, ballot box snatching, among others.

He said that 38 assorted weapons and a cache of explosives were recovered from the suspects.

Mr Mba added that the Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Special Election Investigation Team to begin an investigation of all the offences.

He said Mr Adamu also directed the team to ensure that persons found culpable were brought to book in accordance with the law.

The spokesman said the I-G has warned against the continuous use of hate speech and comments capable of inciting Nigerians against each other.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said the force would not hesitate to bring the full wrath of the law on any person(s) found wanting in this regard.

Mr Adamu also warned against unauthorised announcement of election results, especially social media users, adding that only
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was authorised to do so.

He said the police boss has directed the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure adequate post-election security arrangement in their Areas of Responsibilities (AORs).

Mr Adamu commended Nigerians for the massive turn-out and the orderly conduct during the Saturday elections.

The I-G also commended personnel of the force and other security agencies for the sacrifices made towards the successful conduct of the elections. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.