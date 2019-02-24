Rivers: U.S. diplomat calls for end to violence

Related News

The United States’ envoy in Nigeria, John Bray, on Sunday called for an end to the violence that has marred elections in Rivers State.

“There has been been enough violence,” Mr Bray reportedly said when he visited Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The text of Mr Bray’s comments when he addressed the press at the Government House was shared by Mr Wike’s spokesperson, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Authorities have confirmed at least 12 persons, including a soldier and an ad hoc INEC official, Amakiri Ibisaki, lost their lives in the elections that held yesterday in Rivers State.

This forced the commission to declare there was no voting in Bonny and Akuku Toru LGAs.

The envoy was quoted to have further said that: “I am here as an international observer. We have been watching elections in Rivers State.

“I am not here to grade elections or anything like that . I am just here to say that there has been enough violence.

“Enough people have died. I am here today to speak with all the different candidates and party leaders.”