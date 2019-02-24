Rivers: U.S. diplomat calls for end to violence

john bray
john bray

The United States’ envoy in Nigeria, John Bray, on Sunday called for an end to the violence that has marred elections in Rivers State.

“There has been been enough violence,” Mr Bray reportedly said when he visited Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The text of Mr Bray’s comments when he addressed the press at the Government House was shared by Mr Wike’s spokesperson, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Authorities have confirmed at least 12 persons, including a soldier and an ad hoc INEC official, Amakiri Ibisaki, lost their lives in the elections that held yesterday in Rivers State.

This forced the commission to declare there was no voting in Bonny and Akuku Toru LGAs.

The envoy was quoted to have further said that: “I am here as an international observer. We have been watching elections in Rivers State.

Okowa Campaign AD

“I am not here to grade elections or anything like that . I am just here to say that there has been enough violence.

“Enough people have died. I am here today to speak with all the different candidates and party leaders.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.