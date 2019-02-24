Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has won in seven of the 10 local government areas in Ondo State presidential election results released so far.

Eight local governments are yet to be announced.

The tally gives the PDP 118,358 votes, while the APC has 99,712votes.

The local governments won by the PDP are Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Irele, Ondo East and Ose local governments.

Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Akoko South East, the areas under the influence of Ajayi Booffice, the incumbent senator representing Ondo North, fell to the APC.

Below are the results:

Akoko North East

AAC 105

AA 407

APC 15,598

PDP 11,641

Akoko North West

AAC 113

AA 412

APC 14,158

PDP 13, 950

Akoko South East

AAC 26

AA 242

APC 7,306

PDP 6,616

Akure North

AAC 129

AA 06

APC 8661

PDP 12,786

Idanre

AAC 73

AA 265

APC 8453

PDP 14,704

Ifedore

AAC 95

AA 229

APC 9433

PDP 11745

Ileoluji Okeigbo

AAC 208

AA 340

APC 10404

PDP 12680

Irele

AAC 93

AA 235

APC 10082

PDP 12862

Ondo East

AAC 155

AA 11

APC 5299

PDP 8455

Ose

AAC 41

AA 84

APC 10321

PDP 12919

The local governments that are yet to be announced are Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Ondo West, Akoko South West, Odigbo, Akure South and Owo.