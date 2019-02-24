The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has won in seven of the 10 local government areas in Ondo State presidential election results released so far.
Eight local governments are yet to be announced.
The tally gives the PDP 118,358 votes, while the APC has 99,712votes.
The local governments won by the PDP are Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Irele, Ondo East and Ose local governments.
Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Akoko South East, the areas under the influence of Ajayi Booffice, the incumbent senator representing Ondo North, fell to the APC.
Below are the results:
Akoko North East
AAC 105
AA 407
APC 15,598
PDP 11,641
Akoko North West
AAC 113
AA 412
APC 14,158
PDP 13, 950
Akoko South East
AAC 26
AA 242
APC 7,306
PDP 6,616
Akure North
AAC 129
AA 06
APC 8661
PDP 12,786
Idanre
AAC 73
AA 265
APC 8453
PDP 14,704
Ifedore
AAC 95
AA 229
APC 9433
PDP 11745
Ileoluji Okeigbo
AAC 208
AA 340
APC 10404
PDP 12680
Irele
AAC 93
AA 235
APC 10082
PDP 12862
Ondo East
AAC 155
AA 11
APC 5299
PDP 8455
Ose
AAC 41
AA 84
APC 10321
PDP 12919
The local governments that are yet to be announced are Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Ondo West, Akoko South West, Odigbo, Akure South and Owo.