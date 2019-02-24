Atiku wins big in spokesperson’s polling unit

Paul Ibe, a spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, delivered his polling unit to the opposition presidential candidate.
Mr Ibe voted at his Durumi Ward 1 Polling Unit 021 located at the Esu Palace in Durumi, Abuja, on Saturday afternoon.
Mr Ibe said he waited behind to “defend his vote” and that of other supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party at the unit, describing the victory as “a triple slam.”
The results, which follow the pattern of returns that saw PDP leading across the federal capital, were declared as follows:
Presidential:
PDP: 860
APC: 192
Senate:
PDP: 860
APC: 201
House of Representatives:
PDP: 853
APC: 188.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Samuel Ogundipe is a general assignment reporter at PREMIUM TIMES. At various times, he has covered the Presidency, National Assembly and Defence.
Twitter: @SamuelOgundipe
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.