Atiku wins big in spokesperson’s polling unit

Paul Ibe, a spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, delivered his polling unit to the opposition presidential candidate.

Mr Ibe voted at his Durumi Ward 1 Polling Unit 021 located at the Esu Palace in Durumi, Abuja, on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Ibe said he waited behind to “defend his vote” and that of other supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party at the unit, describing the victory as “a triple slam.”

The results, which follow the pattern of returns that saw PDP leading across the federal capital, were declared as follows:

Presidential:

PDP: 860

APC: 192

Senate:

PDP: 860

APC: 201

House of Representatives:

PDP: 853

APC: 188.