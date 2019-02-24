Buhari wins in SGF Boss Mustapha’s polling unit

The result for the presidential election from Jimeta in Adamawa State shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded victory at polling unit 009 in Gwadabawa, Yola North local government area.
The unit is where the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, cast his vote during the Saturday elections.
APC polled 216 ahead of 196 scored by President Muhammad Buhari’s closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Like the SGF, Mr Abubakar is from Adamawa State.
Mr Abubakar also lost his Ajiya ward polling unit to Mr Buhari.
Result collation for the wards and local governments is still underway.
