Elections: Any politician responsible for killings will face wrath of God — Eneche

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Eneche, says any politician responsible for the death of any Nigerian in a bid to win elections shall face the wrath of God.

Mr Enenche made the pronouncement during Sunday Service at the church’s auditorium in Abuja.

The pastor, who was angry with the reports of killings in some parts of the country during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, said that bloodshed should not be part of elections.

According to him, whoever is responsible for the shedding of the blood of an innocent Nigerian shall not escape bloodshed.

“It is not by force to lead people because leadership ends when no one is following you and if people don’t like you, let them be.

“Any of you that sponsors killing in the name of delivering your constituency shall not escape being killed by others.

“Jehovah shall deal with all of you who are responsible for the killing that took place all over the country during the elections,” he said.

Mr Enenche warned the youth against allowing themselves to be used as political thugs.

He also cautioned security agencies and electoral officers against subverting the will of the people.

According to him, the will of God shall prevail in the country throughout the elections. (NAN)