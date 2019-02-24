INEC Supervisor, Ad hoc Staff Disagree over Payment of Allowance

12:29pm at Ward D, PU 04, Ipaja road, Agege LGA, Lagos West, Lagos. Security men did not show up at all according to PO Anita Okedi. She said that out of 706 accreditated voters, 95came out to vote
There is a disagreement between a Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) and the ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the payment of their allowance.

The ad hoc staff had worked at Ward 4 collation centre for Ikotun/Ijegun, Alimosho Local Government, Lagos West Senatorial District.

As at the time of filing this report, an official of Alimosho Local Government INEC office had warned that if the situation is not contained, they (the SPO and Adhoc staff) will all be evacuated from the collation centre.

However, he promised the ad hoc staffs that their money will be paid by their respective SPO.

