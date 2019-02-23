PDP reacts to APC’s allegation of ‘planned violence’

Atiku and Titi Abubakar have voted
Atiku and Titi Abubakar after casting their votes

The campaign team of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed allegations that it is planning to unleash violence to thwart the ongoing elections.

The spokesperson of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, had alleged that the PDP is planning ‘overnight violence‘ in various collation centres across the country.

Mr Keyamo, who made the allegation in a statement Saturday evening said the PDP is planning to use political thugs for the purpose.

He called on security agencies to be on the alert.

Mr Abubakar’s campaign reacted in a statement by a spokesman of his PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Osita Chidoka. The statement is reproduced below:

Our attention has drawn to a low-quality diatribe from the APC as contained in a statement to the effect that PDP plans to unleash armed thugs to disrupt the collation process is rank hypocrisy to disguise their own vile acts.

Okowa Campaign AD

Tonight the APC has raised the spectre of the PDP ‘recruiting armed thugs to attack ward and LGS collation centres’ overnight. Let us put this statement into perspective:

Who introduced INEC and the Card Reader and PVC system to create a more transparent electoral process? The PDP.

Who in 2015 when holding all the levers of power ran what is widely agreed to be the freest and fair elections in Nigeria’s history which resulted in its own defeat? The PDP.

Who oversaw the peaceful handover of power from an incumbent President to an opponent? The PDP.

We would ask Nigerians and the world to compare and contrast our record with the APC and judge their book by its cover.

Who unconstitutionally suspended the Chief Justice the day before he was due to appoint the judges for the election tribunals? The APC.

Who put armed thugs on the streets in PDP strongholds to burn ballot boxes, suppress our voters and kill our people? The APC.

Who allowed one of their senior party leaders in charge of Activate Technology to provide the upgraded Card Readers to polling units in PDP areas to slow down the vote? The APC.

So why when voters across the country have expressed their preference in millions for Atiku to be the next President would the PDP want to disrupt the collation.

So we demand that the President who has promised us and the world free and fair elections to call off his attack dogs or see his legacy sink to levels of opprobrium not seen since before the return of democracy to Nigeria.

We recognise the common sense and intelligence of the Nigerian people to see through their subterfuge and nefarious plot and maintain their vigilance during this long night.

The night may be long but if we all play our part the light of the new dawn will see us to a better land.

Be part of history. #BeVigilant

