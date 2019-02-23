Elections: One killed in Ibadan

Related News

A teenager identified as Monsuru was shot dead in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the presidential election on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Monsuru was shot by thugs after the counting of votes had started in some polling units.

Witnesses said Monsuru whose full identity has not been revealed was shot by a notorious gang called “One million boys’.

The gang had in the last couple of years been terrorising major areas of Ibadan city.

It was gathered that trouble started when some members of some political parties started removing the banners and posters of other parties in the vicinity and replacing them with those of their candidates.

The incident occurred at Polling Unit 2 of Ibadan South East local government, where a former Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Taofeek Arapaja, cast his vote.

”The boy, Monsuru, who just finished his secondary education at St Luke’s College in Molete, Ibadan was mauled down by the thugs. Many residents believe the thugs belong to the group called ‘One Million Boys’,” a witness said, asking not to be named.

“Votes were being collated when the assailants came into Lako Compound, Kudeti, the same ward where Ambassador Arapaja voted and they started shooting sporadically. It led to the death of Monsuru.”

Mr Arapaja who is a chieftain of ADC while speaking complained that security was not tight enough in the area.

However, all efforts made by Premium Times to get reaction of the spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi proved abortive as all calls made through his phone number were not successful as at the time of filling this report.