Boko Haram ‘stops Yobe governor from voting’

Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam [Photo credit: The Advocate]

Boko Haram terrorists Saturday prevented the Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, from voting, Channels TV has reported.

The situation followed reports of attacks on two communities in the early hours of Saturday.

The first attack occurred in Gaidam town early in the day, which has already been brought under control and voting is now underway there.

The report said the security agencies would seek to reinforce and increase security around the governor for him to travel to cast his vote.

However, increased security around the governor will mean that vital security resources that are needed elsewhere in the state would have to be diverted and allocated to the governor.

Millions of Nigerians are today voting to elect a president that will lead West Africa’s most populous country for another four years.

The voters will also elect 468 members of the National Assembly: the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A total of 73 presidential candidates are participating in today’s election.

However, the contest is expected to be between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

